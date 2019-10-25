Cayce, SC (WLTX) -- The business license for a troubled hotel in Cayce has been revoked.

The decision was handed down by Cayce City Council at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Knights Inn off of Airport Boulevard was placed under suspension, meaning all business had to stop immediately.

This action came following a slew of crimes on the property. Crimes included trafficking meth, robbery, rape, kidnapping and attempted murder.

In a matter of three months, Cayce DPS officers say they were called to the business 169 times, and spent hundreds of hours responding to incidents at the hotel.

Thursday, a hearing was held to determine whether or not the owners of Knights Inn should have their business license revoked.

"There are usually 5, 10 years between things like this. It's not a common occurrence at all," said Chief Byron Snellgrove, the Director of Cayce Department of Public Service.

Lawyers for the hotel argued that the owner took over the business when it was already in disarray and plagued with crime. The Operations Director for Knights Inn, who testified Thursday, says the spike in crime was not entirely his fault.

When all was said and done, council members voted unanimously to revoke the business license. Starting now, the Knights Inn can no longer operate as-is in the City of Cayce.

"It's a bittersweet day because you never want to lose a business in the city, but at the same time you have got to take into consideration whether or not that business is a good citizen in the community and whether or not it allows our members to be safe or not," said Snellgrove. "It's gonna be a discussion between the business owners and the city as to how that property unfolds from here."