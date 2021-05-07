Busy season expected this year at Lake Murray

Here's what you should know before you hit the lake.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — If you’re thinking of some fun ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, you might look to the great outdoors.

Jayne Baker, VP of Marketing with Capital City Lake Murray Country says since COVID-19 protocols and restrictions are being relaxed in the state, many more people are starting to enjoy some fun in the sun.

"Definitely yes. Folks are getting out more. We're seeing a spike in visitation," said Baker. "People are just tired of being on the couch at home, they want to do something go somewhere travel."

Not only is there an increase of local people visiting, but they are also starting to see people visit from different states.

"Baker added, "We're seeing folks from all over that are coming to enjoy the lake. Coming to visit, coming to our great outdoors, our parks, we not only promote Lake Murray, but we promote the four counties that surround the lake."

Those counties being Richland, Lexington, Newberry and Saluda, which all have great ways to social distance and remain safe during the pandemic, which she says they are still encouraging throughout the summer month.

"So anyone you know, you can very well keep social distancing, boating, all those kinds of activities are very safe with social distancing," said Baker.

She says to also keep water safety tips in mind while enjoying the outdoors and always being aware of your surroundings. But more importantly have fun.