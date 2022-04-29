x
Woman charged after parents say child was assaulted at northeast Richland County daycare

The woman is being charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A teacher is facing charges after an alleged incident with a child at a daycare in northeast Columbia.

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies say on March 29th a parent reported their 3-year-old was assaulted at Cadence Academy on Sparkleberry Lane Extension by a teacher Deputies say the parent reported the child had a busted lip when the parent picked the child up. 

After an investigation, deputies say a warrant was issued for 46-year-old Marie Hess.

Deputies say Hess turned herself in Thursday. She is being charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

