Irmo, SC (WLTX) — The Louisiana Cajun Navy has set-up shop in Irmo to help gather donations for those affected by Hurricane Florence.

The organization has traveled to some of the hardest hit areas in the Carolinas to help those in need. Now, they're in Irmo to gather donations and send them to those in impacted areas.

Here are some of the items they're asking for:

Nonperishable foods

Cleaning supplies

Personal hygiene products

Items for children (e.g. baby wipes, food, etc.)

Pet food

Group organizers say they've been privileged to receive an outpour of donations from across the nation, including nearly 4,000 pounds of dog food from an organization in Florida. However, they still need your help gathering items to send to those affected.

"These supplies are not available down there and when they do come in everybody swarms in and takes everything at once," Donation Coordinator for LA Cajun Navy Johnny Preistino said. We're not charging them... so it takes the burden off them trying to find the money to pay for it."

The Louisiana Cajun Navy is taking donations from 8AM-8PM everyday. They're located at 1250 Lake Murray Boulevard in Irmo.

© 2018 WLTX