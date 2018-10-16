Gilbert, SC (WLTX) - When Boy Scout Troop 60 discovered their trailer went missing, they were in disbelief — little did they know help was already on the way.

The trailer was parked over at Eagle Lodge in Gilbert, but after this weekend skid marks are all that remains. But it wasn't just a trailer, inside there were thousands of dollars worth of camping supplies.

"Just devastating," said Rocky Sharpe, an assistant scout master with Gilbert Troop 60. "Anything the boys would use to go camping was in that trailer," Sharpe said.

Related: Gilbert Boy Scout Troop Asking for Help to Locate Missing Trailer

But the story doesn't end there. The Louisiana Cajun Navy caught wind of the troop's story during their travels, and decided to make a stop in South Carolina.

"You know its God when we have all this stuff and we have an opportunity to go down there and deliver it... it seems there is a need right here right now with some youth that are pretty bummed out," one member of the Cajun Navy said in a Facebook post..

According to the post, the group had enough supplies to help replace some of the equipment stolen last week, so they did. They passed on crates full of food and drinks, bug spray, tents, chairs, buckets, propane cans, stoves, a greaseless fryers, and even some American flags!

Now, an incident that may have ruined camping trips for an entire troop, "has a happy ending."

Lexington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX