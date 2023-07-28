Calhoun County considering updated company vehicle policy for the first time in 7 years

One of the major differences is regarding personal use.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County is considering a crack down on its use of company vehicle policy as part of an effort to cut back on spending for the upcoming fiscal budget year.

One of the major differences is regarding personal use. The new policy clarifies reasons for which an employee might be able to use a vehicle for personal reasons including getting food or running small errands to and from work.

“Most places don’t have a problem with that, you’re not really adding cost to that. I think the bigger question is do you actually need all the vehicles you have," said deputy administrator Richard Hall.

Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette expressed concerns that personal use of the vehicles could end up adding more cost than expected.

“I’m also curious about the specific language to add samples of personal errands. It’s open-ended and allows errands outside of the county," said Bonnette.

The cars are all equipped with GPS tracking to identify trends and patterns with usage. Before the most recent policy was issued this month, its been more than five years since the county's last company vehicle policy was updated in 2016.