Calhoun County council considers budget priorities; proposes office supply, vehicle spending cuts

Council members made recommendations about what departments may receive reduced funding in a budget work session on Friday.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Council worked to decide what its budget priorities will be for this upcoming fiscal year during a public work session on Friday.

During the workshop, Councilman Richard Carson proposed cutting back on the cost of office supplies.

According to the current draft of the budget, the sheriff's department would be receiving $60,000 for office supplies, which was the highest of all county departments.

Other departments like the clerk of court's office have requested as high as $16,000.

“That is a huge one for me across realistically all of them," Carson said. "Delinquent tax, $2,500 for office supplies. So, I think we definitely need to look at office supplies for me across all of them."

Councilwoman Rebecca Bonnette voiced her support for cutting back on spending for county vehicles.

Multiple departments including building and grounds, animal control, and administration are seeking money from the county for vehicle use.

“One of my mentions was to park vehicles, the county vehicles and not let county employees drive them home because I think that would save a whole lot in wear and tear," she said.

A revised version of the draft with council recommendations later next week.