Calhoun County EMS to purchase four new ambulances

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County EMS has plans of purchasing four new ambulances over the next two years. Director Crystal Youmans says this is how they're staying one step ahead of any potential challenges that could arise in the future due to supply chain issues and inflation.

“The biggest problem that we’re facing is the way the cost of inflation keeps raising the prices. Two years ago for fairly similar ambulances we paid $100,000 less for ambulances then," said director Crystal Youmans.

She cites maintenance as another challenge, with delays getting auto parts. There are eight ambulances in the fleet with three to be retired.

The addition of the new vehicles will bring the total from eight to nine. She says more vehicles are needed to accommodate the county's growth. This is because the agency transports patients to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and other neighboring counties.

“The ambulances that are gonna be produced now are meeting all the current regulations and requirements so they’re safe if they get turned over or hit from the side or the back or the front. So our patients will be safer in the ambulances, our crews will be safer," said Youmans.