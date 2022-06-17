'Sandy Run is our home': Calhoun County Council considers proposal for 304 homes new homes in Sandy Run

The proposed development will include 304 homes, 11 acres of commercial property, and 40 acres of green space.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County Council is considering a request to bring more than 300 homes to the Sandy Run community. The proposed development will include 304 homes, 11 acres of commercial property, and 40 acres of green space.

The Calhoun County Planning Commission denied the request in a meeting Thursday, leaving it to the council to make the final decision.

However, some Sandy Run residents have expressed concerns about overcrowding.

“This county doesn’t have the infrastructure for this type of density. It’s gonna affect our fire department, our EMS, our trash dump, the police, we’re not ready for this many people to come into the community," said resident Rebecca Bonnette.

Other residents have mentioned they have fears about overcrowding and potential for more crime.

"At this point, we've got a very low crime rate. But the more people we get, the higher crime is gonna go," said resident John Culler.

"I've lived here all my life. My family goes back to the 1820's at least and we're a small community, we love the feeling that's here. Neighbors love neighbors. Crime is low," said resident Michael Hill.

Calhoun County administrator John McLauchlin says the county has kept these concerns in consideration, but feels this rezoning is necessary to prepare for growth coming to Calhoun County.

“From the Columbia market, they’re coming down and the Charleston market’s coming up so certainly we’ve got to accommodate for that. We can’t count not plan, and not count on the residential density increasing in the area," said McLauchlin.