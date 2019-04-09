CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Calhoun County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival.

News 19 spoke with multiple county officials who are ready for whatever may happen when this storm hits.

"We’re ready. I’m preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers says, "It’s kind of hard to prepare for the unknown but, according to the maps it looks like the lower part of our county may be in for some tropical type storms. But I think we’re fine, I think we’re set. We’ve got our fingers crossed and we’re prepared for whatever comes.”

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian approaches South Carolina coast

RELATED: School closings in the Midlands for Hurricane Dorian

Summers says he was a deputy when Hurricane Hugo came through, "so it could be worse," he says. Summers says if anyone needs anything to call 911.

Director of Emergency Management for Calhoun County, David Chojnacki warns, "Dorian is a serious storm. It could be potentially dangerous. So, we want people to take the warning that they receive seriously and follow what the professionals from the state and of course the county fire and ems, sheriff and emergency management all ask them that they do.”

Chojnacki said that he has been in meetings all day making sure their team is prepared.

RELATED: Forecasters now monitoring 5 tropical disturbances

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian gains strength as it aims toward South Carolina coast

Calhoun County Administrator Ted Felder also told us that governement offices will be closed tomorrow but emergency personnel will be on standby. Felder is confident that their people are prepared.

According to their Facebook page, all Calhoun County schools are also closed tomorrow.