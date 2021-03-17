Calhoun and Lexington counties prepare for potential severe weather on Thursday

County emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the potential severe weather that could impact the Midlands on Thursday.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — Both Calhoun and Lexington county officials are preparing for potential severe weather in the area on Thursday.

David Chojnacki is the Director of Emergency Management in Calhoun County.

"According to the National Weather Service, we're going to have the potential for some high winds, tornadoes in the afternoon and also potential for hail in the afternoon," said Chojnacki.

The team has been monitoring bulletins from the National Weather Service and forwarding the information to county residents and departments.

"Instructing people in what they can do to prepare and have a plan. That's the bottom line," explained Chojnacki. "Everybody just needs to have a plan on where they are going to go, what they're going to do in case a tornado comes out in their area."

Calhoun County plans on posting updates on social media and through email.

"If people don't have it, get a NOAA weather radio. Turn it on, program it for your county, put batteries in it, don't turn it off, leave it on all the time," said Chojnacki.

Lexington County is prepping as well. They're anticipating heavy winds, sever thunderstorms and the chance for isolated, long-lived tornadoes.

According to a statement, Lexington says, "County emergency officials are closely monitoring the potential impacts of the storms projected for our area Thursday."