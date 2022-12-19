'Blyth Tree' honors Calhoun County boy battling cancer

In November, the families 16-month-old Blyth Lyons learned he was diagnosed with a form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

CALHOUN COUNTY, South Carolina — Blyth Lyons is a 16-month-old boy from the Calhoun County community of Creston.

In November, his family learned he was diagnosed with a form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

“Because he got foot and mouth and because he got pneumonia, and wasn’t getting better, they were able to do and find it and so they found it early on," said Calhoun County museum director Debbie Roland.

The museum has named a tree in his honor.

It's called the 'Blyth Tree' and stands outside the museum.

“People can come by, they can have a prayer or put a ribbon. If you don’t wanna put one here, put it in front of your house so as they ride by, they can see that they’re supported by the family," said Roland.

Groups of local children have already come by and tied their ribbons on the tree.

Roland says the Lyons family is already feeling the support.

“They just cried, that they felt so wonderful, that they’re feeling so much support from prayer and positive supports that are being sent up from the community," said Roland.

She says Blyth's parents are both active members of the community. His father was a basketball coach in the county and his mother served as a grade school teacher.

“Put them on your prayer list. Think about it and ride by. We’ve told people if they just wanna ride by, take a picture of themselves or send it to them to let them know he’s being thought of," she said.