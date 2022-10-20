Senior games empowering seniors to get active, build community

Although the goal is to encourage seniors to stay active, those who participated say it means much more.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — It's the first year of the Calhoun County senior games.

“We want to show them that they’re not too old to have fun and they’re not too old to get out and actually compete and win medals and so on and so forth," said Calhoun County parks and Recreation director Zachary Tarrant.

About 15 seniors played bingo, disc golf, and participated in a football throw.

“I used to play basketball at the schoolhouse in Cameron, that was a long time ago," said athlete Alan Davis.

Davis says doing the games allows him to play the sport he loves again. Ethel Thompson agrees.

Basketball reminds her of her childhood, she played it since she was in the sixth grade.

“Now I very seldom miss the NBA every night but I just don’t have the strength anymore," said Thompson.

Senior athlete Ray Keitt has a message for those wanting to get back in the game, while making new friends.

“Nothing beats a fear but to try. You think you can’t do it, try it and see. Do the best you can," said participant Ray Keitt.

Seniors who play could qualify for the state level senior games in May 2023