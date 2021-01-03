x
California man cited after using mannequin for carpool lane

FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles. The Trump administration is rolling back tough Obama-era mileage standards and gutting one of the United States' biggest efforts to slow climate change. The administration released its relaxed mileage rules Tuesday. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES — A California driver who says he had used a mannequin as his passenger for at least a year and a half in order to access carpool lanes has been cited and faces a fine of at least $400. 

The mannequin was adorned with gray hair, wrinkles, glasses, a Cleveland Indians baseball hat and a face mask. It sat in the passenger seat of the driver's Toyota Tacoma when he was pulled over on Feb. 19. 

The driver was cited for the carpool infraction. The Los Angeles Daily News reported that there's no additional punishment for trying to dupe officers with a mannequin.

