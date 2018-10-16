Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Restaurant week is back in Columbia as a way to try new date-night or family spots without footing the full bill.

1801 Grille is one of more than three dozens in the Columbia area participating.

The restaurant is offering a three-course lunch or dinner for 35 dollars.

The deal includes a choice of salad, entree and dessert. The salads include Caesar, chopped or the 1801 salad which Chef Jason created with News19's Brandon Taylor.

The salad features mixed greens, roasted beets, brulee goat cheese, pickled onions, toasted almonds and lemon vinaigrette.

The entrees include the restaurant's 1801 hangar steak, wild boar and bison meatloaf or Cajun pasta.

Restaurant week runs October 10-21, 2018.

© 2018 WLTX