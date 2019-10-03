BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County 9-1-1 Emergency Services is currently experiencing problems receiving 9-1-1 calls.

All 9-1-1 calls are currently being rerouted to Sumter County 9-1-1 then relayed back to Lee County 9-1-1, according to Dwayne Huggins with the Lee County Emergency Management Division.

Officials say Frontier Phone company is aware of the situation, and is working to resolve the issue.

While calls are being rerouted, you can also reach Lee County 9-1-1 by calling 803-484-1723 or 803-484-1780.