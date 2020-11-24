x
Camden High dismissing early due to water main break

The school is sending students home after a problem with the water system.
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden High School in Kershaw County is dismissing early due to a water main break.

The school sent out a message Tuesday morning alerting parents to the problem. At this point it's unclear what caused the rupture, but the district described it as a "major" break. 

The district said students are being dismissed for an eLearning Day. Bu drivers left at  9 AM and parent pick-up started at 9:15 AM. 

Students not picked up by 10:00 a.m. will be moved to the auditorium and should be picked up by 10:30 AM.  

Camden High eLearning assignments will be posted for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th blocks by 12:00.p.m., the district adds. 

"We appreciate the cooperation of all with this change in plans," the district said.

