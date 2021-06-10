Camden Middle School science teacher passes away

JoAnna Robertson was only 43 when she passed away on Monday.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Kershaw County is mourning the loss of one a beloved teachers this week.

43-year-old JoAnna Robertson was a 6th grade science teacher at Camden Middle School. She passed away on Monday.

"It's saddened us that we've lost JoAnna Robertson as a part of our team at Camden Middle School," said school principal Byron Johnson. "I know she's going to be missed, and it's not just by students here at Camden Middle School,"

Johnson says although it was her first year at that school, she had already touched so many. "She was definitely a unique teacher with an infectious personality."

Johnson says the school is working together to be there for each other now that they've lost one of their own. "I try my best to be strong for my staff and my students but I remind everybody that we're all human and, at some point and time, we're just going to hit a wall. And when you hit that wall, look to your left, look to your right, there's someone you can depend on and help you through that situation."

It is with extremely heavy hearts that the Kershaw County School District announces that JoAnna Robertson, a beloved 6th... Posted by Kershaw County School District on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Robertson was a graduate of USC Sumter and had been teaching for over 10 years.