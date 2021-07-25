Camden woman missing after possibly running out of gas in Florence County

Sherina Monique Smith was last seen around 8 a.m. near the 141 mile marker of eastbound I-20

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. — A local sheriff's office is asking for help finding a woman who disappeared on Sunday morning after apparently running out of gas.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office said that 34-year-old Sherina Monique Smith of Camden was last seen around 7:50 a.m. at or near mile marker 141 on eastbound I-20. Investigators surmised that she may have run out of gas and been walking toward Florence at that time.

Smith is described as being about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 177 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 843-665-2121 Ext. 406 or Submit a tip on the Florence County Sheriff's Office's free phone app.