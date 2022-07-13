Officials say one of the zoo workers was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital where they say his "injuries are unknown."

FREEPORT, Minnesota — Two men were injured, including one who was hospitalized, after a camel bit two workers Wednesday at the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport.

According to a press release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, one worker was escorting a camel as they were preparing to transport it to another facility. While escorting the animal, officials say the camel put the worker's head "into its mouth biting down on his head." The release goes onto say that the camel then dragged the worker about 15 feet before another zoo employee was able to get the camel to release its bite.

Authorities say the worker who was bitten was able to get to a safe location while the camel charged at another employee, who was also bit in the head. One of the workers was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital where officials say his "injuries are unknown," while the other worker refused medical treatment.

