Camp ME in Columbia is working to empower young girls

The camp teaches self-care and self-love to prepare girls for womanhood.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group of hair stylists in Columbia is teaching young girls in the community some important lessons.

Marquita Briggs started the Camp ME program three years ago and said the goal was to empower girls to grow up and become good women.

"If they can get a head start, they can't say, 'I never heard that,' or, 'Nobody ever told me,'" said Briggs.

Mary Reese-Paul brought her goddaughter to the program to ensure her little girl felt confident before stepping into a new year at school.

"It's something that all the little girls, especially when they are able to turn to their left or right and see another girl of a different ethnicity or background, and they're able to acquaint and talk to each other, and see their similarities and differences, and there's not as much peer pressure in spaces like this either," Reese-Paul said.

The program costs $100 for each child and is hosted along Two Notch Road. It's open to school-aged girls ages 7 to 15.