Columbia, SC (WLTX) — For Election Day, WLTX wanted to verify the rules for your conduct at the ballot box.

South Carolina polls across the state will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Richland County Election Director Rokey Suleman, and State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire verified if you plan on voting, you have to be in line by 6:59pm.

"As long as you're there at 7 o'clock you'll be allowed to vote. The poll managers will, at 7, announce the polls are closed and will mark the end of that line. Usually, a poll manager will go stand at the end of the line to mark the close of voting, the last person who can vote," Whitmire said Monday.

On Monday, the last day of absentee voting, Richland County's main election office had a line down Hampton Street for most of the day.

Suleman said they would most likely stay open late to accommodate the last absentee voters in line on Monday.

While you're voting, you might decide to take a selfie. If you do, you're breaking South Carolina law.

The Richland County election office and state office verified the popular trend of 'ballot selfies' are illegal in the Palmetto State.

Taking a picture of your ballot, completed or blank, and showing it to other people is against state code, according to both offices.

However, the practice is rarely prosecuted.

Instead, the State Election Commission sent 'I-just-voted' selfie posters to almost every polling location to hang inside or outside.

They recommended proud voters use the posters instead of breaking the law.

Lastly, be careful what you wear while you're voting.

It is not allowed to wear or hold any campaign or political party-affiliated clothing, buttons, hats or other materials while in a polling place, according to state election officials Whitmire and Suleman.

Much like bans on campaigning within 200 feet of a polling location, the same rule applies to political clothing.

So WLTX verified you can't take a ballot selfie, wear a political t-shirt or show up late to vote on Tuesday.

