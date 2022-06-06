Candidates for US House District 6

Five candidates- three Democrats and two Republicans are in the race for the seat.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 6th congressional district of South Carolina is in central and eastern South Carolina. It includes all of Allendale, Bamberg, Clarendon, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper and Williamsburg counties and parts of Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Dorchester, Orangeburg, Richland and Sumter counties.

Currently there are five candidates vying for the seat in the 6th Congressional District.

Michael Addison (D) https://addisonforcongress.com/

He is a doctor that had a private practice and worked at several local HBCUs, he’s been an insurance adjustor and an environmentalist at DHEC.

He says he wants to improve and expand on health care facilities in District 6 and wants all rural communities with a comprehensive plan.

Wants to improve public health, education, emergency response.

Father of nine and granddad to four.

Born and raised in Walterboro, Buckner is a 1990 graduate of Walterboro High School and a 1994 Graduate of South Carolina State University in English Education.

Wants to make the district safer, with better paying jobs so people don't leave the area.

He began his career as a 7th grade English teacher at Colleton Middle School and also taught 11th graders.

Buckner left the school system to start the first African American owned and operated weekly newspaper in Colleton County. He served as the newspaper’s managing editor for eight years.

He is married with three kids.

James E. Clyburn (D) incumbent https://clyburnforcongress.com/

President Barack Obama has said he is, "One of a handful of people who, when they speak, the entire Congress listens."

James E. Clyburn is the Majority Whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the United States House of Representatives.

He previously served in the post from 2007 to 2011 and served as Assistant Democratic Leader from 2011 to 2019.

Working with the internal caucuses, he plays a prominent role in messaging and outreach.

Gregg Marcel Dixon (D) https://marcelforcongress.com/

Georgia born, South Carolina raised and Gullah accented is how Dixon describes himself.

He is a teacher and activist and lives in Ridgeland.

He says he wants to fight for better education, better transportation and reparations with direct payment to descendants.

Sonia Morris (R ) soniamorrisforcongress.com

Morris is a current Ph.D. candidate for Law and Public Policy; she holds a Juris Doctorate in Law and a Master’s in Public Policy.