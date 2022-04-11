Department of Revenue has some tax tip advice if you can't pay

Monday April 18th is tax day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue has some tips and advice if your not ready for tax day, which is just a week away.

First don't panic, both the IRS and the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) offer's payment plans.

What not to do:

Do not delay filing your return. Filing your return on time will reduce the amount of penalty and interest you will owe, which is added based on the amount of tax not paid by the due date.

Do not believe paying installments to the SCDOR and the IRS is your only choice.

Do not wait to begin paying your bill with an installment plan. Pay as much as you can by the due date so the interest charged on the balance going forward is lower.

Payment plans with the SCDOR:

You may qualify for a payment plan with the SCDOR. If you want to request a payment plan agreement from the SCDOR, you must not have an active levy or garnishment with the agency, and you must first receive a notice.

As part of the agreement with the SCDOR you must:

File and pay all returns in full going forward.

Have a bank account.

Allow bank drafts for your payments. If a payment is rejected by your bank, your agreement will be in default.

File and pay any estimated income taxes.

Provide any additional information requested by the SCDOR.