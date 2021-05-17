Capital City Stadium project still in the works

Officials say developers are working on a multi-use spot where the historic ballpark still stands to this day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Capital City Stadium hasn't been used since 2014. It used to be home to the Capital City Bombers, as well as the Columbia Blowfish. Some of baseball greats like Hank Aaron played on that baseball diamond.

It was originally thought the space would turn into a Walmart or Kroger.

Columbia City Council tells News 19 a multi-use development is planned to go where the baseball field currently stands.

"My understand is things are progressing really well, and hopefully we will be able to see some progress on that very soon," said Councilwoman Tameika Issac Devine.

The property is expected to include both commercial and residential space.

Councilwoman Devine says part of the reason the project has been delayed is due to environmental issues.

"There has been a commitment by the developer to work with the army core of engineers to make sure that he is mitigating any flooding, possible daylighting the the stream that some other development that will be environmentally friendly," said Councilwoman Devine. "Our goal hopefully will be that we get a really great development there and because of that development, it will also will help with the other issues that we had surrounding the flooding and the environment."

Councilwoman Devine says developers plan on working with Historic Columbia to preserve some of the history from the ballpark.