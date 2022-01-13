Forest Acres names new police chief

After conducting multiple rounds of interviews, the Forest Acres City Council chose Capt. Robinson as new chief.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Forest Acres City Council has chosen Captain Don Robinson as the new police chief of the Forest Acres Police Department.

This decision came after the council held two rounds of interviewing all applicants for the job. The City of Forest Acres released on its Facebook page that it was a unanimous vote.

Robinson, a veteran of law enforcement, has nearly 30 years of experience under his belt and has served them all with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia.

While he currently serves as the captain and region two commander in Richland County, Robinson is optimistic about his future with Forest Acres as he is no stranger to the area.

“I am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible to serve the citizens of Forest Acres. I love Forest Acres. It’s been my chosen home for more than 20 years," Robinson said in a press release. "I own a home here, my extended family is here, and I’ve raised my daughter here; she’s a proud graduate of A.C. Flora High School."

With large-scale experience in investigations, the newly-named police chief has overseen his share in both property and major crime busts. By recognizing crime trends and establishing crime prevention policies, Robinson believes he can help add to the strong foundation that has been put in place by his soon-to-be predecessor, Chief Gene Sealy.

Chief Gene Sealy seems to be on board with the upcoming transition.

“We welcome incoming Police Chief Don Robinson. I know he will appreciate working in our wonderful city and will find our residents and business owners very supportive of our police department," Sealy said in a provided statement. "Most importantly, he will get to lead a great police department with skilled officers and staff to serve our citizens. I wish him well."