Single car accident in Fairfield county kills one

The accident happened on US 21 around 7 pm.

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — One man is dead after a single car collision in Fairfield county on Friday.

The accident according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joe Hovis, a 2008 Honda was traveling southbound on Hwy US21 a little before 7 p.m on Friday when it went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.