Single car accident in Fairfield county kills one

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — One man is dead after a single car collision in Fairfield county on Friday.
The accident according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Joe Hovis, a 2008 Honda was traveling southbound on Hwy US21 a little before 7 p.m on Friday when it went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The name of the driver has not yet been released by the coroner.