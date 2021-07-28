A two car accident leaves two dead in Sumter

The accident happened in the Lynchburg area of Sumter County.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead after a two car accident in Sumter County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 3pm in the 11000 block of Lynches River Road in Lynchburg.

A car driven by Cameron Alexis Ard, 22 of Lake City crossed left of center and struck another vehicle head-on. The passenger Mystique Nicole Krzeminski, 23 of Scranton was also killed. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. No word on the occupants of the other vehicle.

An autopsy will be preformed Monday morning at MUSC in Charleston.