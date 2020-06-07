Car crashes into McDonald's in Cayce

Multiple people were transported to the hosptial but all have been released with no injuries.

CAYCE, S.C. — A car drove into a McDonalds on Charleston Highway in Cayce this afternoon, but not through the drive-thru.

Around 1 pm, a car was traveling south in the 2900 block of Charleston Highway when a van crossed the roadway and struck the car in it's side. This caused the car to leave the road and strike a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Antley said that there were no customers were in the area at the time of the collision. Neither driver is being charged.