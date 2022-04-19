Photos capture moments after car crashes into Atlanta store

ATLANTA — A car crashed into an Atlanta store near Roswell Road and Wieuca Road on Tuesday.
The vehicle crashed into Swoozie's, a stationery, invitation and party supply store, at 4285 Roswell Rd NE. The condition of the driver is still unknown, and it is unknown if there were any passengers in the vehicle. It's also unclear if anyone at the business was hurt.
Photos from an 11Alive crew show officers on scene, broken glass from the windows and a car being towed away.
This is a developing story, and 11Alive is working to learn more.
Car crashes into Atlanta building
1 / 5