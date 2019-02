BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — One homeowner's weekend began with some unexpected visitors, but luckily they weren't home.

Columbia fire crews say a car ended up inside a Blythewood home on the 400 block of Mackintoch Lane Friday night.

The car left the roadway then crashed into the house, according to a tweet by the department. However, no other details regarding the crash were made available.

No one was home at the time of the crash, and the driver didn't suffer any injuries.