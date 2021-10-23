After her car was found in Georgia, police are asking for help finding a missing Mississippi woman

Police say the 22-year-old woman has a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking for help finding a young woman missing out of Mississippi after her car was found abandoned in Clayton County.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Mt. Zion Road.

Authorities say they checked the car's tag and found the owner of the vehicle was an endangered missing woman out of Mississippi.

Kayla Barnett, who was not located with her vehicle when it was found, reportedly has a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Officials say the 22-year-old woman has brown hair, brown eyes, stands about 5-feet 4-inches tall and and weighs around 140 pounds.