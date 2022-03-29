Car hits empty Richland Two school bus, driver of car killed

The accident happened around 4pm as the bus was returning to the high school.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a car crashed into a school bus according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the accident happened around 4 pm on Rhames road. The Richland Two County school bus was headed back to high school and was empty. The bus driver was not hurt according to Libby Roof with Richland Two.

A Honda Accord was traveling east on Rhames Road near North Crossing road when according to SCHP it crossed the center line and struck the bus.

The driver of the Honda was killed.

No one else was hurt.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by the Richland Co. Coroner.