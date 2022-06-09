Car hits houses after driver suffers from suspected medical condition

A man and a child were taken to the hospital for evaluation following the accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after his car hit two Buffalo homes on Tuesday morning.

Buffalo Police officers say that around 8:30 this morning a 57-year-old man driving northbound on Kay Street may have suffered some type of medical condition while driving. His car veered off the road and got stuck between two houses on Davidson Avenue.

The driver was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated and a 1-year-old boy was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for evaluation.