SWANSEA, S.C. — A 16-year-old is dead after a car ran off the road and crashed near a pond in Lexington County Friday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the teen as Kenneth Chase Cathey of Gaston.

The incident happened on private property in the 500 block of Martin Neese Road near Swansea. According to Fisher, Cathey and another teen were traveling in car to go fishing at the pond.

Fisher said Cathey went down an embankment and hit a small spillway near the pond. The vehicle ended up on its side, submerged in the water. Fisher said Cathey drowned.

Fisher said Cathey didn't see the hazard because of the tall grass in the area.

The passenger was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say their investigation continues.