SWANSEA, S.C. — One person is dead after a car ran off the road and into a pond in Lexington County Friday.

The incident happened on private property in the 500 block of Martin Neese Road near Swansea.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office said the car went off the road and went into the pond. The male driver died, but a male passenger was not seriously hurt.

Deputies say their investigation continues.