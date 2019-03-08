RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on I-20 early Saturday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved one person and happened near mile marker 76 around 12:25 a.m.

Reports say the driver was traveling south on the Interstate 77 north ramp heading to 1-20 east at the 76 mile marker.

They ran into the emergency lane, corrected to the left and then ran off of the road and off the ramp, resulting in the vehicle overturning.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The name of the fatality has not been released at this time. This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.