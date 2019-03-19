COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multi-platinum artist Cardi B will return to Columbia on May 12 to perform all of her major hits live on stage at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets for MayDay - Cardi B and Friends go on sale to the general public on Monday, March 25 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Arena Box Office. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, March 22.

The concert promises to be a night to remember as Hot 103.9/93.9 also celebrates their 20-year anniversary. All of the past and current radio personalities, some of who are now major stars themselves, will appear on stage.

“Cardi B is the new face of the Hip-Hop culture! I can’t think of anyone better to celebrate 20 years in the game with," says Alpha Media's Chris Connors. "We can’t wait until show time!”

In recent months, Cardi B, has changed the culture of Hip-Hop by breaking multiple records with multiple sold out shows. She has also won major awards including the prestigious Grammy Award.

A native of the Bronx, NY, Cardi B became an internet sensation after several of her posts and videos went viral on Vine and Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York to follow her music aspirations, and released two mixtapes which jumpstarted her career to the multi-platinum artist of today.