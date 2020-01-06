COLUMBIA, S.C. — Administrators at Cardinal Newman School expelled a student today after receiving a video in which the now former student participates in a racially charged conversation.

Principal Rob Loia received the video late this morning.

The parents of the student were immediately contacted and the student was expelled.

While not threatening violence, the conversation was demeaning to the African American community. “This former student’s action was not representative of our Catholic community and is not acceptable. We have no tolerance for any words or actions that are racist in nature, and we will continue to enforce this,” said Loia.

School administrators have consulted with key members of its Diversity Task Force. The group plans to meet this week to discuss how the school can continue to stand in solidarity with members of the African American community and work to find reconciliation and promote justice.