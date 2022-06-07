35th annual Carolina Celebration of Liberty at First Baptist

The event, on June 26, is free but you need a ticket to attend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's getting ready to be that time of year.

The Carolina Celebration of Liberty. This year it will be held on June 26 celebrating it's 35th year.

The celebration is the longest running event of it's kind in the state according to First Baptist Church which sponsors the event.

The Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra from First Baptist, the 246th Army Band of The South Carolina National Guard, and a cast of all ages will perform the sights and sounds of America, according to a post about the event.

A key part of each celebration is the honoring of veterans as well as those presently serving.

Many distinguished special honorees are expected to attend like Medal of Honor recipients Colonel Charles Murray, Major General James Livingston, and Sergeant John Baker.

The event was Governor Carroll Campbell’s official kick off for the welcome home week for soldiers returning from Desert Storm.

In 2003 it moved to Williams Brice stadium under the name AMERICA 2003 as it was the official state celebration.

Special guests have included virtually every commanding general from Fort Jackson during these 34 years as well as officials from Shaw Air Force Base and our own state guard. Other special guests and supporters have included Congressman Floyd Spence, Congressman Joe Wilson, Governor Henry McMaster, Governor Carroll Campbell, Governor Jim Hodges, Senator Strom Thurmond, Senator Tim Scott, Senator Lindsey Graham, Attorney General Alan Wilson and many other state and local elected officials.

WLTX News anchor JR Berry will be the Master of Ceremonies!

This is the events 35th year and will be held at First Baptist Church at 1306 Hampton Street downtown Columbia.

To get tickets to the event you can call the ticket office at 803-217-3250. Tickets are free.