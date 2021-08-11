Carolina Crossroads project still on track

The ten year project is right around phase 2.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Crossroads project is making headway in fixing the infamous 'malfunction junction' in the I-20, I-26 and I-126 corridor.

It's a long-term project slated to be finished in 2029 but it is moving along.

“Phase II is the total reconstruction of the Broad River Rd. and I-20 interchange and widening of I-20 for about a mile and a half from the Broad River all the way up to near I-26," explains program manager Brian Klauk.

"Carolina Crossroads is divided into five phases and we’re running two phases together - phases one and two.," Klauk said. "And they will really set up the construction and reconstruction of phase three which is what most people think of malfunction junction area.”

Klauk says phase two’s main construction will begin next summer. “That’s when we’ll start to talk to the public about any kind of traffic impacts.”

