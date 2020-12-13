Carolina Lights offers COVID-friendly event for the whole family

See over one million lights at the fairgrounds for the second year of Carolina Lights.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fairgrounds is bringing in the holidays with their second annual ‘Carolina Lights Display.’

Around 60 new light displays have been added to the drive thru.

“I heard last night there was about 590 cars- so that was a pretty good turnout," says Brent Shoburt, maintenance supervisor at the fairgrounds. Shotburt says 'Carolina Lights' is turning into one of his favorite events.

“We haven’t had much going on so just being able to get out here and do something has just kind of been nice," Shoburt says.

The coronavirus pandemic has canceled a lot of events that usually happen at the fairgrounds so the light display gets the team back in action, “We set up for about a month putting lights in the trees and we have North Pole Productions come in and they bring all the displays in a tractor-trailer," Shoburt explains, "We set up with them for six days right after the Georgia football game. Now that it’s started it’s just smooth sailing. We’ll have somebody ride through each night and see what lights are out and we adjust them and come back to the next morning to fix them for the next night.”

The COVID-friendly event lets the whole family enjoy some Christmas cheer safely inside their cars, “It’s something to do to get out of your house," Shoburt says, "You’re riding in your car so you’re already socially distanced- it’s a good time.”

You can also download a scavenger hunt to play during your visit!

Catch all of the lights any night until December 27- with the exception of Christmas. The drive-thru is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Pro tip: when you're leaving the display- ask for a ticket to go back through the lights for free that same night.