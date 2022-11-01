Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

The fair may be over, but there's more holiday fun on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022.

Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an expanded route in the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

The light display will feature favorites from last year along with several new displays. Chocolate chip cookies and milk will be available for purchase at the event.

The fair may be over, but there's more holiday fun on the way ❄️ Carolina Lights is coming to the S.C. State Fairgrounds... Posted by South Carolina State Fair on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The light show will take place December 3 – 26, except Christmas Day from 6-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pricing is as follows.

Cars:

$15 (Sept. 7 – Dec. 3)

$20 (Dec. 4 – 26)

Mini-Buses (9-25 passengers): $35

Vehicles over 25 passengers: $70

You can purchase passes online from September 7 – December 26 or at the gate from December 3 – December 26, 2022.

Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate.

Passes purchased online are not for a specific date. The pass is valid for any one night Dec. 3 – 26 (closed Dec. 25).