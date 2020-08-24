Massive fire burns at Carolina Poly in Chester, S.C.

CHESTER, S.C. — A massive fire at Carolina Poly in Chester broke out just after five a.m. Monday. Authorities say pallets at the location on Lancaster Highway caught fire.
Thick black smoke could be seen miles away as the wood, rubber and plastics burned.
Several agencies responded to the scene to help control the fire. According to authorities, the SC State Forestry team was called in to create a firebreak to keep the fire from spreading to nearby trees.
The building was evacuated and there are no reports of any injuries so far. Authorities are working to figure out the cause of the fire.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control asked residents to stay away from the smoke generated by the fire. Officials cited the odor as the primary health concern. People with pre-existing lung or heart problems are also encouraged to stay away from the area.