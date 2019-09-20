LEXINGTON, S.C. — In Lexington County Courthouse, a jury is set to decide the case of Town of Lexington versus Carolina Water Service (CWS), now named Blue Granite Water Company.

The town and utility were at odds over the amount of money Lexington would pay in compensation for taking over the troubled water company after the town filed condemnation papers in court in October 2017.

After nearly two weeks of deliberations between the Town of Lexington and the CWS, both sides presented their closing arguments to a jury on Thursday.

The Town of Lexington said the water service has an outdated system and the CWS continues to talk about the properties appraised value. The jury took a tour of the facility near I-20 on Thursday.

A verdict is expected to be announced in court on Friday.

THE TURBULENT HISTORY OF CAROLINA WATER SERVICE

The utility has a history of violations cited by South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control for discharging wastewater into the Saluda River. Although the plant had been allowed to dump a certain amount of treated wastewater into the river, CWS had been cited by DHEC for failed tests for fecal coliform, biochemical oxygen demand (depletion in the oxygen levels in the river that threatens fish and other wildlife), and floating solids or visible foam near the company's I-20 facility.

In August 2016, DHEC denied CWS a wastewater discharge permit and required the facility to shut down within the year and tie into the Lexington sewer system.

Both the privately-owned utility and the Town of Lexington were ordered by DHEC to develop a coordinated plan for the transition.

Catherine Heigel, DHEC Director at the time, said in a news release then, "After several months of trying to get both parties to reach a solution, we have been left with no other option but to move forward with these orders. In the interest of public health, we continue to urge both the Town of Lexington and CWS to work together quickly to complete the transfer of the I-20 plant to the Town in accordance with the federal Clean Water Act."

In September 2017, it was reported that Lexington town officials offered to purchase CWS for $1.6 million after a study showed that the company needed equipment upgrades totaling nearly $9.5 million in order to stop sewage spills into the Lower Saluda River.

CWS was facing a $1.5 million federal fine at the time -- a result of a lawsuit brought by Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler against CWS to end discharges into the Saluda River. CWS was found to be in violation of the US Clean Water Act.

According to court records, CWS valued their company -- two facilities serving 3,300 customers -- to be worth $13 million in 2015.

In October 2017, Lexington filed papers for condemnation of the CWS property and acquisition by eminent domain, offering $1.58 million in compensation to the utility's owners.

On February 1, 2018, former DHEC director Heigle was named the new president of CWS. She stayed at that position until August 2019.

In February 2018, the Town of Lexington formally took possession of the CWS plant near I-20. News reports quoted CWS Vice President Bob Gilroy as saying that the company had "worked diligently with the town to make sure this has been a smooth transition" after turning over the keys to the I-20 plant.

Now the future of the plant is in the hands of the jury as the decide what should happen after hearing from both sides.