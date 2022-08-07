Carolina Wildlife Center in dire need of insects

After a shipment of 160,000 worms and crickets, food for their birds went sour, they're seeking donations from the Midlands community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Wildlife Center is in dire need of your help.

The center cares for birds, squirrels and turtles, but right now birds are their priority.

The need is specifically for live meal worms, wax worms, crickets, minnows and herring.

It's not your typical request.

On Thursday, this non-profit had their weekly shipment of 160,000 worms and crickets go bad.

"The shipment that we had, got delayed and the supplier can't guarantee in this kind of weather, in this kind of heat that that shipment, they would still be alive and healthy and we don't want to feed our patients dead worms because it could affect their rehabilitation," Janie Lauve the interim executive director said.

These 160,000 worms and crickets were meant to feed hundreds of aerial insectivores that means swallows, purple martins and chimney sweeps.

The group needs monetary donations from you to keep these birds alive.

On Friday they received over 1,000 crickets.

Les and Ann Grammer, loyal donors, dropped off some habitat boxes.

"We think that all life is valuable whether it's an animal or a person," Les Grammer said.

"Our wildlife, our native wildlife is key to a vibrant and health ecosystem and whatever we can do to rehabilitate them and release them back into their natural habitats, that's our mission, that's what we do," Lauve said.

Not only was their bird food shipment cancelled Thursday, they're short staffed and overcrowded with animals.

The non-profit needs more volunteers to help with cleaning, meal prep and animal transportation and they're hiring for animal caretakers.

The center's interim director tells News 19 they're taking any and all help they can get.

"Right at this point we are in urgent need," Lauve said.

Donations can be dropped off at 5551 Bush River Road.