CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carowinds is saying thank you to the brave men and women serving our country by extending their free days for military members.

Carowinds announced that all active, inactive and retired military will get into the park for free from June 30 – July 8 as long as they have a valid military I.D. Military members can also purchase discount tickets for family and friends online. In addition to the nine-day event, Carowinds will host a color guard ceremony at noon on Tuesday, July 3 with a presentation of colors for each branch of the armed services.

Park guests are also invited to celebrate our nation's independence on July 4 with the Celebrate America Fireworks Show, which is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Carowinds is home to 13 thrilling rollercoasters, including Fury 325, the world’s tallest and fastest giga coaster. All new in 2018 is Camp Snoopy, featuring six new kids’ rides and attractions. And every ticket to Carowinds will give you access to the Carolina Harbor water park.

