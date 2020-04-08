Carowinds to remain closed for the remainder of 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is halting any plans of reopening until 2021 due to the challenges surrounding the coronavirus. The park announced on Tuesday they expect to reopen for the 2021 season and will then debut their two new rides.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 leads us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year. We look forward to a great 2021 season with new rides, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family. We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time.”