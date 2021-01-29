Carowinds to reopen their gates late May with safety protocols in place

Several safety protocols will be in place, including a face covering requirement, health screenings on site, contactless payment and limited capacity.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the most well-known attractions in the Carolinas plans to return in 2021.

Many families travel just over the border to Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, to enjoy rides, games, food and more.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theme park announced in August they would be closing their doors for the remainder of 2020.

On Thursday, Carowinds posted on their website they plan to reopen their gates on May 22nd.

The park said on its website, "We continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations."

Carowinds also listed protocols they plan to have in place when they reopen.

Some of the protocols include planning in advance for your visit, health screenings on site, requiring face coverings and a mobile app. Additionally, there will be a limited capacity.

A face covering will be required at the park expect for when people are sitting down at dining tables or benches. The park said, "Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allows virus particles to escape. All guests age 2 and older are required to wear a face covering."

People will need contactless payment such as a credit card, Apple Pay or Android Pay.

During health screenings, if someone has a temperature at or above 100.4°F, they will have to return home and reschedule their visit.

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the park.

Carowinds says they've done several things to help with making the park a safe place. This includes marking wait lines to help with social distancing, removing some tables to help space out dining areas and cleaning and sanitizing happening frequently.

