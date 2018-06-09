Easley, SC (Greenville News) - Riding in the car one day, 12-year-old Ansley Burns belted out the Carrie Underwood song "Cry Pretty," and Ansley's mom Stephanie took a video and posted it on her Facebook page.

Much to the surprise of Ansley and her parents, that impromptu video came to the attention of Underwood herself, who posted a link to the video on her Twitter feed on Monday. Underwood's tweet said, "Ansley, this is amazing! Everybody keep your eyes out for this girl!"

Underwood's tweet generated more than 2,500 likes and was retweeted 292 times, and Stephanie's Facebook video has been shared more than 16,000 times.

It's been an exciting few days for the seventh-grader, her mom said.

"It's been amazing, never did we think this video would go this far," Stephanie said in a Facebook message. "I think that as a parent, whether your kids are into sports, dance, whatever, that you think they are good because they are yours. I think this is validation for my husband and I that she can sing and is on the right path! Ansley has been truly amazed at all the response, although I don't think she actually understands the magnitude."

